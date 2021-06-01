Barclays Upgrades Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 945 ($12.35).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,276.78 ($16.68).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.31) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.14. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders have bought a total of 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 over the last quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

