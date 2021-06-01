Fintech Acquisition Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $17.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

