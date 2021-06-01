Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 58.3% in May

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VASO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

