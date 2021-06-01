Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 33.3%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YASKY opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YASKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

