RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. RMG Acquisition Co. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGBU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 4.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

