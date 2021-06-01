The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE TCS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

