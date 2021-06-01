salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $260.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

