Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio."

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RIDE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

