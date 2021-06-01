Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

