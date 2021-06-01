The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.40.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

