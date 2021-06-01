Oppenheimer Comments on BioLineRx Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

BLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

BLRX opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

