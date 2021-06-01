DiamondRock Hospitality to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.