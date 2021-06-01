C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AI stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $938,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,167,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

