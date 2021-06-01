Brokers Offer Predictions for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SRC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.