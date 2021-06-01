Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.21 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,377,587 shares of company stock worth $137,653,173 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

