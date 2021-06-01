Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

