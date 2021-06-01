The Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

