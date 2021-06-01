$16.22 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $15.56 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $70.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.52 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

