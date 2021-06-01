First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCXXF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

