PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Shares Up 0.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00. 101,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 121,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

