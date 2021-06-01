Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

