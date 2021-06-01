ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.82. 48,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 98,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

