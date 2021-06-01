ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.82. 48,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 98,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
