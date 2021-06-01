Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $333,309.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $333,309.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00306178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00194206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00997298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00033330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

