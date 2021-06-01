Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,035.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $104,035.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.01042749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.75 or 0.09698353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

