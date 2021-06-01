Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00277871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

