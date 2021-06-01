Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 19,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 397.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 746,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 595,989 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 171.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 611,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 386,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

