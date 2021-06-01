Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

GUKYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.