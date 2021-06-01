Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 0.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10). 668,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,425,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.16 million and a PE ratio of -27.62.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

