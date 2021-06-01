Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €120.88 ($142.21) and last traded at €120.90 ($142.24). 199,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 476,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.66 ($143.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.83.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

