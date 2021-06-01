Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Down 0.1%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.10. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

About Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Golden VY Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden VY Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.