Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,821.39

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $90,821.39 and $325.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

