Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.46). 33,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 47,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £739.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.