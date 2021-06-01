adToken Market Cap Hits $850,717.72 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 109.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $850,717.72 and $537.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adToken has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01036326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.55 or 0.09670061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00090996 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

