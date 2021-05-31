Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $101.28 million and $514,166.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,654.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.90 or 0.07163849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $689.05 or 0.01879830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00497380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00185777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.92 or 0.00730925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00466906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00424871 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 391,717,048 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

