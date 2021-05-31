SynLev Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,040.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, SynLev has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $120,460.06 and approximately $92,040.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.