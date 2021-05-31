MASQ Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $208,592.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00306663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00194515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00978711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00033522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,525,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

