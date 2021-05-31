Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML stock traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $675.47. 615,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.50. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $679.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

