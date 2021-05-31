Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 4,019,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

