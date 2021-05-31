Zacks Investment Research Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. 572,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,187. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

