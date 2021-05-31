RAI Finance (RAI) Hits One Day Volume of $610,006.00

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $610,006.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,170,389 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

