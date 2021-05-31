Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0689 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $626,046.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,040,607 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.