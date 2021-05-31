Golos Blockchain (GLS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $467,041.45 and approximately $10.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 259,409,104 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

