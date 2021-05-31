Huobi BTC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.07 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $45.07 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $36,725.39 or 0.99715703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.