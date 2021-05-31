reflect.finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,457.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $11,457.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,453,161 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

