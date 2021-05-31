Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00007335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and $150,516.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00303077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00193110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00958535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

