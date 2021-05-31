Maxcoin (MAX) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $481,567.48 and approximately $331.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.28 or 0.99922641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00037529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.37 or 0.01139236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00525820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

