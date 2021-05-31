AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

