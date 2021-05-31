First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. 1,522,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

