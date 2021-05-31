Omnitude Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $748,406.94 and approximately $313,492.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.