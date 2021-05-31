Gulden Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,804.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $104,804.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00506383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 545,438,591 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.